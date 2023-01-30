Jyotika is a huge fan of Rajkummar Rao

She said that "it was an honour for her to share screen space with one of the most brilliant actors in Bollywood".

By IANS Updated On - 12:22 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Mumbai: South star Jyotika, who is all set to make her comeback in Hindi cinema with ‘Sri’, has said that she is a “huge fan” of her co-actor Rajkummar Rao and added that it was an honour for her to share screen space with one of the most “brilliant actors in Bollywood”.

After finishing the shoot, Jyotika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture and penned a heart-warming note:

“Wrapped up my portions for “SRI” with a heavy heart. One of the best crews I have ever worked with. Thank you Tushaar and Nidhi for all the respect and making me part of this meaningful cinema. Huge fan of yours Raj. It’s an honour for me to share screen space with one of the most brilliant actors in Bollywood, learnt so much from you. What I’m taking back from this team as an actor is… GROWTH (sic).”

‘Sri’ is a biographical drama based on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Starring Rajkummar, it is directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.