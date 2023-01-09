‘Kaapa’ has very strong story, which is key to making good cinema today: Prithviraaj Sukumaran

While critics are praising its hyperlocal setting and transcendent story that depicts the vulnerabilities and compulsions of hardened gangsters, the film, even in its third week, is drawing huge crowds.

Published Date - 06:10 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: When Saregama and Theatre Of Dreams’ latest Malayalam production ‘Kaapa’ released in theatres on December 22, 2022, the rousing audience response instantly proved that the film had broken new ground. The Shaji Kailas directorial, headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran in a charismatic and gritty avatar, is set in the crime-ridden underbelly of Thiruvananthapuram and has won praise for redefining the gangster genre in Malayalam cinema.

Based on the novel ‘Shankumukhi’ by GR Indugopan, the film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, Anna Ben and traces the rise of a gang leader who turns into a politician.

Prithviraj Sukumaran adds, “Playing a character like Kotta Madhu was challenging because he rules his world with an iron fist and yet abides by a certain version of right and wrong. This film has a very strong story and that I believe is the key to making good cinema today. ‘Kaapa’s success speaks for itself. We are thrilled with the way fans are appreciating the film.”

Director Shaji Kailas says, “The film’s thumping success has underscored our belief in it. All of us were driven by the same need to tell a unique story that stays true to the backdrop it is set in. The fact that the audiences and the critics have equally loved it shows that authentic storytelling is here to stay.”

Co-producer Jinu Abraham of Theatre Of Dreams says, “The time of pan-Indian cinema has finally arrived. ‘Kaapa’, we believe, is not just about a specific milieu but will appeal to everyone who loves good cinema and appreciates a story that is well-told and powerfully enacted.”

Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice-president – films and events at Saregama India’s Yoodlee Films, says, “The audience response to the film has been unbelievable and the theatres are filled with audiences even in the third week. This overwhelming love and appreciation vindicate our belief that regional stories like ‘Kaapa’ are now redefining the rules of pan-Indian entertainment. And this is just the beginning.”