‘Kadence’ striking a chord with budding musicians

Siddhartha Jhunjhunwala’s Kadence provides them access to affordable musical instruments and a platform to showcase talent

Hyderabad: Music connects people. Gone are the times when one would only rely on Bollywood or Tollywood for good songs. Now, many individual artists have started to make a name for themselves in the field of music. However, one of the issues that most youngsters face in embarking on their aspirational journey into the world of music is a right launch pad and encouragement.

Siddhartha Jhunjhunwala’s Kadence, which recently started operations in Hyderabad, is not only giving several budding musicians access to affordable and quality musical instruments, but also a great place to showcase their talent. Situated in Banjara Hills, Kadence holds open mic evenings every Wednesday, keeping the live music trend alive and also supporting the talent of young artists.

“I founded Kadence in 2010, in Bengaluru, and we started manufacturing the musical instruments in 2015,” shares Siddhartha, adding, “The idea was simple and straight. We knew there was immense talent among the youth. However, many couldn’t pursue music because they couldn’t afford musical instruments. We wanted to provide them affordable instrument without compromising on quality.” Today Kadence manufactures several musical instruments, including guitar, ukulele, piano, xylophone, saxophone, and kalimba, among others.

The company has a marquee list of clients, which includes the likes of AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Virat Kohli, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Vasu Dixit, Sakshi Agarwal, Reba John, and Plabitha Manu. “Kadence is on a mission to make music a part of everyone’s life – young or seasoned, from bathroom singers to performers. We want to promote music not just as a profession, but also a hobby that everyone can have and pursue. There is no better therapy than music,” he says.

Ask about Hyderabad’s music scene, and Siddhartha says, “Hyderabad is a beautiful city, which has an immense musical history. I understand that the rulers of Hyderabad were music lovers. Hence, I wasn’t surprised by the enthusiasm of the city’s youngsters. No sooner was the store opened than we saw several budding musicians walk in the door. In fact, the weekly open mics in Hyderabad’s store are very interesting and engaging.”

While Kadence is already present in India, Bhutan, Mexico, USA and Canada, the company is looking to spread its wings further. “Music, as they say, has no language. Every culture promotes music. I am planning to take Kadence to various other countries in South America, Europe and Africa by the end of 2022,” adds Siddhartha.

