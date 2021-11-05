Kairos Int’l School: Kids don spooky attire on Halloween

Hyderabad: Students of Kairos International School have rekindled the light and spirit of Halloween by conducting a special assembly virtually on October 30.

Halloween has its origin in the Celtic festival of Hallowmas, a celebration of the beginning of a new cycle of the wheel of the year. Lore has it that the evil between the world of the living and the dead is at its most transparent during Halloween night, and therefore the spirits of the dead, fairies, witches and goblins roam about.

Most of the students from grade pre-primary to VIII participated. The celebration included the display of carved pumpkins, students wearing spooky costumes, games, skit, ramp walk and greeting cards made by students. Additionally, students celebrated with a spooky catwalk.

To make the assembly memorable, students were dressed in scary spooky attire to relish the spirit of the festival. The event included a mesmerising dance, an informative speech and an equally entertaining skit “The wicked witch of the woods”. The primary students were entertained with an apple bobbing game and also learned about the festival using the assembly events. It was indeed a wonderful show!

