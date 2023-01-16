Kajal Aggarwal enjoys horse riding in latest pic

Hyderabad: Kajal Aggarwal got a head start on her day to combat the Monday blues. In the wee hours of Monday, the actor posted a picture of her enjoying a horseback ride along with a sweet caption on Instagram. Kajal looked beautiful sans makeup.

Dropping a picture of her hugging the horse, she wrote, “#earlymorninghugs #cuddles.” “How absolutely beautiful, the horse and you,” complimented a fan. “Haye!!! Cutie @kajalaggarwalofficial (sic),” added another fan. Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “Without makeup everything is beautiful…”

In her Instagram Stories, the ‘Magadheera’ actor also shared a picture of her son Neil Kitchlu. “#howwestartourday #readingthepapers,” she wrote along with it. Earlier, she had treated her fans with some glamourous pictures of her in a Shehla Khan outfit. https://www.instagram.com/p/CnGwyFUhRNw/

On the work front, Kajal has director Shankar’s ‘Indian 2’ in the pipeline in which she co-stars with Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Gulshan Grover. The actor had learnt horse riding and Kalaripayattu for her role in the film.

She will also appear in films such as ‘Uma’, Ghosty’ and ‘Karungaapiyam’.