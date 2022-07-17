| Kajal Aggarwal Takes Her Baby Boy Neil On His First Holiday To Goa

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:06 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

Hyderabad: Kajal Aggarwal on Sunday posted an adorable picture of her baby boy Neil on social media. Taking to her official Instagram handle, the new momma in town dropped a picture of Neil on the beach enjoying his first vacation.

“Neil’s first holiday,” the actor captioned the pic and added hashtags like #beachbaby and #forthefirsttime. In another Instagram Story, the ‘Acharya’ actor wrote, “Beach please!”

The three-month-old baby is seen dipping his toes in the beach water for the first time ever. Kajal revealed in her post that her family is vacationing in the picturesque location of Goa. They are currently staying at The Leela Goa in Cavelossim in South Goa, where Kajal posted pictures of her enjoying some tea and taking a rejuvenating nature walk.

Kajal’s post immediately went viral on social media platforms and fans and her colleagues in the film industry showered her with compliments. “Awwiieee so cute (sic),” wrote Hansika. “Awww,” added Raashii Khanna with a heart emoji.

Kajal and her husband-businessman Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on October 30, 2020, and welcomed their first child Neil on April 19, 2022.