Kakatiya varsity contract teachers urge Govt to regularise services

Kakatiya University Contractual teacher Joint Action Committee staged a protest against the State government for not considering the Telangana State university teachers in regularization of their services

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:28 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Warangal: The Kakatiya University Contractual teacher (Assistant Professors) Joint Action Committee (JAC) staged a protest against the State government for not considering the Telangana State university teachers in regularization of their services.

“We have been offering our services both academically and intellectually for several years by fulfilling the required qualifications as per the UGC guidelines 2019 in the universities,” they said during a protest meeting on the KU campus here on Monday.

The University Contractual Teachers have been working for several years hoping that their services would be regularized at the best of times. Since the contractual teachers of Degree and Intermediate colleges services are regularized, the contractual university teachers have also requested the Chief Minister to regularise their services too.

Telangana State Universities Contractual Teachers JAC Chairman Dr P Karunkar, Dr Chirra Raju, Dr Feroz Pasha, Dr Anjan Rao, Dr B Sathish, Dr Mamidi Lingaiah, and Dr Sadu Rajesh were present.