NIT-Warangal bags projects worth over Rs 4.50 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Warangal: The National Institute of Technology, Warangal has bagged two prestigious projects, which are together worth over Rs 4.5 crore.

The first of these was from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which has offered the NIT a consultancy service project to study flyovers, grade separators, new link roads and Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) under the GHMC limits. The worth of the service is Rs 2.22 crore and the duration of the service is six months.

NITW faculty members Prof CSRK Prasad, Prof Venkaiah Chowdary, Dr KVR Ravi Shankar, Dr S Shankar, Dr Arpan Mehar, Dr KB Raghuram and Dr Vishnu R have to provide consultancy services for preparation of ‘Benefit Monitoring and Evaluation (BME) report of the flyovers/grade separators constructed under Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP) over signalized junctions (30 Structures), (10) major corridors developed and maintained under Comprehensive Road Maintenance Program (CRMP) and (8) slip roads/link roads under GHMC.

The second project, ‘Advanced Transport Modelling and Simulation for National Highways in India’, worth Rs 2.32 crore with a duration of three years, is sponsored by the Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE), union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The team members include Prof CSRK Prasad, Dr KB Raghuram, Dr KVR Ravi Shankar and Dr Arpan Meha.

IAHE signed an agreement with the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Australia, for setting up a “Centre for Advanced Transportation Technology and Systems (CATTS)” in IAHE. This research and development project is for capacity building, technology transfer and creation of an enabling environment for establishment of CATTS. NITW will be associated with IAHE in the CATTS as the second premier institute after IIT, Roorkee.

According to NITW faculty members, the NITW is supposed to assist IAHE/UNSW in compilation of indigenous research and applications on transportation modelling and simulation, application of models developed and data collection.