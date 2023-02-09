Kakinada oil factory mishap: Ex-gratia announced for victim families

Kakinada: An ex-gratia of Rs.25 lakh has been announced by the Andhra Pradesh government and factory management has also been ordered to provide Rs.25 lakh compensation for the kin of those who died in a mishap in an oil packaging factory on Thursday.

The factory management also promised a job in the factory to an eligible member of the victim’s family.

Seven workers of an edible oil packaging Ambati Subbanna Oil factory in G Ragampet at Peddapuram mandal in the district were asphyxiated on Thursday when they got into an oil tank to clean it in the morning hours. Five of the workers were from Paderu and two were from Peddapuram.

The factory has been sealed and a case registered against it under IPC section 304A (death due to negligence), Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla told the media that a four-member committee headed by Joint Collector has been constituted to conduct an inquiry into the mishap and submit a report within three days.