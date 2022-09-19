Kala Bhairava, Sri Simha join Green India Challenge in Hyderabad

Actor Sri Simha and music director Kala Bhairava planted saplings as part of the Challenge on the Ramanaidu studio premises.

Hyderabad: Renowned music director MM Keeravani’s sons -Kala Bhairava and Sri Simha have joined TRS MP J Santosh Kumar’s Green India Challenge on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Simha and Kala Bhairava said that it was admirable that people, from the common man to celebrities, were participating in the plantation programme.

“The more we plant saplings, it is better for us and our environment. LWe are very happy to accept the challenge thrown by film heroine Regina and plant saplings,” they said.

They said they were lucky to get an opportunity to take part in such a programme and thanked Santosh Kumar for promoting the plantation programme and for taking an initiative to preserve trees also.

Later , Director Sandeep Raj and Ashwin Gangaraju nominated Director Praneet Gangaraju for the challenge. Simha appealed to everyone to participate in the programme even if they were not given a challenge.