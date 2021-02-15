Kaleshwaram project has changed landscape of Siddipet: Dr Andrew Fleming

Fleming, who loves carrying a camera with him, photographed a number of locations and roads during his visit

Siddipet: British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Dr Andrew Fleming said that Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme had changed the landscape of Siddipet district. Fleming, who went around several parts of Siddipet district on Sunday to catch a glimpse of rural life in Telangana, posted a number of photographs on his twitter handle.

Fleming, who loves carrying a camera with him, photographed a number of locations and roads during his visit. Posting pictures of paddy fields and a tank brimming with water, the Deputy High Commissioner said: “Today my walk provided first hand evidence of how the Kaleshwaram Project has transformed the farmers’ land. Siddipet had a different landscape when I walked here three years ago. Today rice fields as far as you can see and a water body I have seen almost dried up three years ago is now full”.

Posting a picture of a road with greenery on either side, Fleming described it as “tree tunnel.” He shot the blooming Palash flowers saying that Holi festival was nearing in India. The Deputy High Commissioner captured a number of pictures during his visit beginning Sunday afternoon till late in the evening. The posts of the Deputy High Commissioner are being circulated on social networking sites.

Today my walk provided first hand evidence of how the Kaleshwaram Project has transformed farmers land, Siddipet had a very different landscape when I walked here 3 years ago. Today rice fields stretch as far as you can see and a waterbody I have seen almost dried up is full. pic.twitter.com/nJMP2S3oBG — Dr Andrew Fleming (@Andrew007Uk) February 14, 2021

