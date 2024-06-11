‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Trailer: A visual masterpiece blending Indian Mythology and Sci-fi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 June 2024, 02:57 PM

Hyderabad: Following massive anticipation, the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has finally been unveiled. Offering an introduction to the ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ cinematic universe, the trailer, spanning two minutes and fifty-one seconds, draws audiences into a world of Indian mythology, complemented by top-notch sci-fi and VFX. The trailer is available in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

In the electrifying trailer, megastar Amitabh Bachchan brings to life the enigmatic Ashwatthama with unmatched intensity, showcasing his action prowess. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan looks truly unrecognisable in his intriguing portrayal. Elevating the excitement, Prabhas dominates the screen with his power-packed action and chemistry with the futuristic vehicle and his trusted best friend ‘Bujji’. Further, Deepika Padukone adds depth to the narrative with a range of emotions in each frame while Disha Patani impresses with her incredible action sequences.

The trailer is filled with references to a ‘naya yug’ (new era) on the horizon and an impending battle.

With power-packed dialogues, phenomenal BGM and VFX, the ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer promises an adrenaline-fuelled cinematic journey for audiences to look forward to.

Excelling in every aspect, the makers have delivered a truly exceptional trailer, offering an experience like the best of international cinema. A true pan-Indian film, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ brings together the finest talents from across India, spanning from the film’s ensemble cast to the technical, musical, and visual minds, representing the best of the country from various industries.