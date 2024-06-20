| Kamal Haasan On His Role In Kalki 2898 Ad Im Like A Sage With A Bad Idea

Kamal Haasan on his role in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: “I’m like a sage with a bad idea”

Speaking about Nag Ashwin, the actor mentioned that he is concise but possesses brilliant ideas and knows how to articulate them effectively.

By ANI Updated On - 20 June 2024, 02:02 PM

Mumbai: Actor Kamal Haasan is playing a prominent role in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. His look is already grabbing the eyeballs. He attended the pre-release event of the film, where he spoke about his character and how he reacted when director Nag Ashwin came to him with the idea behind his project.

He said, “I don’t underestimate these ordinary-looking guys. They have a depth to them that does not show unless you talk to them. Great ideas translate better when you present them in the right way and Nagi knew how to do it.”

He added, ” I always wanted to play a bad man because the bad man gets to do all the good things and have fun. Where the heroes are singing romantic songs and waiting for the heroine, he (bad guy) can just go ahead and do what he wants. I thought I was going to play the bad man so it’s going to be fun. But then, he (Ashwin) wanted it to be different. I’m almost like a sage in the film with a bad idea.”

Kamal Haasan’s look in the film is also making headlines. On speaking about his look and how thought about it, he shared that, “This get-up took a long time. We travelled to Los Angeles. We failed a couple of times, before arriving on the first acceptable look for the director. I think and hope the audience will react the same way we did when we saw the look.”

While talking about the film, makers on Monday, unveiled the ‘Bhairava anthem’ from the film.

The energetic track features Telugu superstar and lead actor of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas, shaking a leg with popular Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh can be seen twinning in traditional Punjabi outfits. Prabhas can be seen wearing a turban as well.

Sharing the teaser of the song, Diljit on Sunday took to Instagram and wrote, “Bhairva Anthem Coming Soon PANJAB X SOUTH Panjabi Aa Gaye OYE.. Darling @actorprabhas.”

Sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Vijaynarain, with lyrics penned by Kumaar and music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the track is a perfect description of Prabhas’s character Bhairava in the film.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

The trailer showed that director Ashwin loosely reimagined Mahabharat from a futuristic lens and added a dystopian touch to it. Kamal Haasan is also a part of the film.

Earlier, the makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan’s look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages.

In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking Big B, ‘Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho Tum? To which his character replied, “Dwapar Yug se Dash Avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama.” (Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar.)

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also a part of the film, which will hit the theatres on June 27.