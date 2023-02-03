| Kamal Haasan Pays Tribute To K Viswanath Says His Art Will Be Celebrated Beyond His Lifetime

Kamal Haasan pays tribute to K Viswanath, says ‘his art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime’

Viswanath passed away on Thursday night in a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. He was 92.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:12 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Hyderabad: Following the demise of veteran filmmaker and actor K Viswanath, actor Kamal Haasan, took to his social media handle to share a hand-written letter bidding goodbye to the legendary filmmaker.

The ‘Vikram’ actor, who shares a special bond with the filmmaker wrote, “Kalathapasvi K Viswanath gaaru fully understood the transcience of life and immortality of art. Hence his art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime and reign. Long live his art. An ardent fan, Kamal Haasan 2023 (sic).” He captioned the post, “Salute to a master.”

Salute to a master . pic.twitter.com/zs0ElDYVUM — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 3, 2023

Viswanath passed away on Thursday night in a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. He was 92.

The actor fondly calls the filmmaker ‘master’. Back in November 2022, Kamal Haasan met Viswanath at his home in Hyderabad. He took to social media to share an adorable picture from the meet-up. He wrote, “Met the master #k.viswanath sir at his home.Lots of nostalgia and respect !! (sic).”

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClSz4GoPTWQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In a career spanning nearly six decades, Viswanath has directed 53 films. He directed Kamal Haasan in three iconic Telugu films — ‘Sagara Sangamam’, ‘Swathi Muthyam’ and ‘Subha Sankalpam’, and has appeared with the actor in the films ‘Subha Sankalpam’, ‘Kuruthipunal’, and ‘Uttama Villain’.