Published: 8:47 pm

Kamareddy: Nizamabad range IGP N Shivashankar Reddy suspended Kamareddy SI Govind for his alleged involvement in an online cricket betting case on Sunday.

Earlier, the ACB sleuths arrested the SI Govind and CI Jagadish in the connection of cricket betting case.

