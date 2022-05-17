Kangana takes dig at Ananya Panday, explains what ‘Bollywood bimbo’ means

Published: Updated On - 12:32 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who does not shy away from speaking her mind, has poked fun at actress Ananya Panday during an episode ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Kangana, who was promoting her forthcoming film ‘Dhaakad’ in the comedy show, was seen giving out honest confessions about Bollywood, including taking a jibe at many stars. She was accompanied by her co-stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Sharib Hashmi, and director Razneesh Ghai.

As part of the social media post-mortem segment, host Kapil Sharma asked the ‘Queen’ actress what ‘Bolly-bimbo’ meant.

In her reply, Kangana, touched her nose with her tongue, recreating a moment when Ananya did the same when she was asked about her talent in the same show last year.

Kangana went on to say: “Bolly-bimbo woh hote haina jo kehte hain, I can touch my tongue to my nose.”

‘Dhaakad’ is all set to release on May 20.