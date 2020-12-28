Kangana turns poetic, pens Rakh

In a beautiful and heart-warming video shared on Twitter, the actor says she wants her ashes to be scattered on the mountains

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has once again used a poem to express her feelings, and this time has shared that she wants her ashes to be scattered on the mountains, and not immersed in Ganga.

The actor penned another poem titled Rakh (ashes), which comes with some heart-warming moments in the form of a video which she shared on social media. The video that the Queen star shared shows a montage of her recent hiking trip with family. The poem uses “Rakh” as an analogy to express her willingness to touch the sky even after she dies.

“Wrote a new poem called Rakh got inspired while hiking, do watch when you can,” she wrote on Twitter while sharing the video.

Capturing the beauty of mountains covered with snow, in the 41-second long video Kangana is heard reciting the poem in the background as the visuals show the actor playing in the snow with her family. She is seen running in the snow, throwing snow on relatives and playing with nephew Prithvi Raj.

Through the poem, she talked about her wish for her ashes to be scattered on the mountains as she loves the mountains.

The poem goes like this:

“Meri rakh ko Ganga me mat bahana (Don’t immerse my ashes in river Ganga)

Har nadi sagar mein jaake milti hain (Every river goes and joins the sea)

Mujhe sagar ki gahraiyon se darr lagta hain (I am afraid of the depths of the sea)

Main aasman ko chuna chahti hoon (I want to touch the sky)

Meri rakh ko in pahadon pe bikher dena (Scatter my ashes on the mountains)

Jab suraj ugen, toh main use choon saku (So that I can touch the sun when it rises)

Jab main tanha hu, toh chand se baatein karoon (When I am lonely, I can talk to the moon)

Meri rakh ko us kshitij pe chhod dena (Leave my ashes on that horizon)”.

The Fashion actor, earlier has previously shared such self-written poems like Aasman and one on Mother’s Day for her mother.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has started prepping for her next film, Dhaakad. She will also be seen in films such as Thalaivi and Tejas.