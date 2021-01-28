Kapil tees off at Hyderabad’s Haldi Golf County

Prithvi Reddy, CEO, Haldi Golf County said Kapil Dev, is a multi-talented sportsman

Hyderabad: Former Indian captain Kapil Dev, who is an avid golfer, tees off at Haldi Golf County here on Thursday.

Haldi Golf County, a whole lifestyle project that integrates residential units with 18 holes championship golf course, is a joint venture between Dream Valley Golf and Resorts & Giridhari Homes to build and promote the project together.

“I am delighted to play at Haldi Golf County. The Golf course has premium facilities with an amazing view. It is a great project that offers a spectacular golf course along with residential opportunity,’’ he said.

Prithvi Reddy, CEO, Haldi Golf County said Kapil Dev, is a multi-talented sportsman. ”He followed his passion for Golf after his retirement and picked up the game with ease. Our brand association with this world-famous celebrity has been overwhelming and extremely valued. Also, Haldi endeavours to cater a luxurious and vibrant lifestyle to people and Kapil Dev’s partnership with us makes it a more exclusive property,’’ he said.

