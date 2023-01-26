Karan Johar congratulates Shah Rukh Khan and team ‘Pathaan’ for Rs 100 crore box office opening

Several actors and filmmakers took to their social media platforms to laud the film for scoring Rs 100 crore opening at the box office

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:20 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Hyderabad: The previous year was particularly difficult for the Hindi film industry with several big-ticket films flopping at the box office and the industry facing wrath from both critics and boycott gangs.

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepuka Padukone starrer ‘Pathaan’, which has also been mired in controversy from right-wing groups, opened to a thunderous response at the box office on Wednesday. Several actors and filmmakers took to their social media platforms to laud the film for scoring Rs 100 crore opening at the box office.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is also Shah Rukh Khan’s closest friend, took to his social media to celebrate the box office success of the film. “Love forever triumphs Hate!” wrote Karan as he celebrated the big screen comeback of Shah Rukh Khan. He also declared himself as a ‘forever-fan’ saying, “I was, I am n will always be an @iamsrk fan (sic).”

“Can’t remember the last time I was this excited to watch a film… n wat an AWESOME film (sic),” he added. He concluded by saying, “Love forever triumphs Hate! Mark this Date…(sic)”

Karan on Wednesday penned a long note and also praised the film’s director Siddharth Anand, the cast members including SRK, Deepika and John Abraham, and ‘invisible’ producer Aditya Chopra.

Sharing the film’s poster, Karan wrote, “I don’t remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one’s just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma, superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk … the hottest, beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham !!! (sic)”

He also added, “Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can…. I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable! And as for the KING! He went nowhere he just waited for the right time to RULE! Love you bhai @iamsrk !!! (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Apart from Karan, several other celebrities praised the film. Kamal Haasan tweeted, “Hearing great reports about Pathan. Saket congratulates Pathan. Way to go brother @iamsrk (sic).” Sujoy Ghosh said, “I haven’t seen Pathaan (yet) … but I’m seeing the love it’s spreading. unprecedented love! So proud of Sid.”

Met him. Hugged him. Danced with him. This feels like a personal victory. #Pathaan — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 25, 2023

So so happy for @iamsrk and everyone involved with #Pathaan you deserve every ounce of love heading your way. King 👑 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 26, 2023

Love in action! #Pathaan

Thank you @iamsrk for far more than the movies. 🫡✊ — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 26, 2023

Meanwhile, there were reports of several right-wing groups trying hard to oppose the film’s release in various States around the country. However, it was reported that police registered cases against those for vandalising theatres, and detained many others for disrupting ‘Pathaan’ screenings.

‘Pathaan’ was released in theatres on Wednesday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film stars Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. ‘Pathaan’ marks Shah Rukh’s comeback film after ‘Zero’, which was released in 2018.