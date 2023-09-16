Kareena Kapoor radiant in Sabyasachi’s floral saree

By ANI Published Date - 09:22 AM, Sat - 16 September 23

Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan treated fans to some beautiful pictures of herself in ace designer Sabyasachi‘s floral saree.

In the images, Kareena is seen striking an exquisite pose in the yellow lemon saree with pink floral print all over it. She paired it with a stunning backless blouse.

For the glam, she opted for minimal make-up. Her side-parted ponytail and elegant earrings perfectly complemented her graceful ethnic look.







Kareena’s images have garnered loads of likes and comments.

“Gorgeous 😍 ❤️Mahsha’Allah,” Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Pataudi commented.

“🌸🌸🌸💛,” her sister Karisma Kapoor wrote.

“Beautiful,” a fan wrote.

Kareena flaunted this saree look while promoting her upcoming film ‘Jaane Jaan’ in Mumbai on Friday.

Speaking of her film, it marks her OTT debut. The project is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Excited about her first-ever film on OTT, Kareena said in a statement, “I am excited to be coming on Netflix with a very special project. After 23 years, this feels like a new launch and I have the jitters of a new-comer! Audiences will see me in a role I have never played before, with a story that is so unique and thrilling. Netflix has always showcased films from different parts of the world in the most authentic manner, backing artists who love what they do and giving them a platform to reach 190 countries! I am looking forward to seeing the viewers react to a role that I believe is one of my best!”

‘Jaane Jaan’ is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino. It will be out on Netflix on September 21.