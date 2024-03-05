Kareena Kapoor wishes Ibrahim on his 23rd b’day; drops unseen photo

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a monochrome picture of the birthday boy, wherein Ibrahim can be seen sitting in their home.

By IANS Published Date - 5 March 2024, 12:20 PM

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan showered love on Saif Ali Khan’s elder son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, as he turned 23 on Tuesday, and dropped an adorable unseen photograph of the ‘darling Iggy’.

Ibrahim is the son of Saif and his ex-wife Amrita Singh. The couple separated in 2004. He also has a sister-actress Sara Ali Khan.

Kareena and Saif’s son — though it is not clear whether he is Taimur or Jeh, is seen feeding Ibrahim something.

The post is captioned as: “Happy birthday darling IGGY…. Have the best one ever. Hugs..”

Kareena and Saif had tied the knot in October 2012.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ibrahim is the assistant director for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Kareena next has ‘Crew’ and ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline.