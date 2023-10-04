Kareena Kapoor wishes sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan on her birthday

By ANI Published Date - 04:10 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned an adorable note for her sister-in-law and actor Soha Ali Khan.

Kareena took to Instagram to share a video for Soha and wrote, “Happy birthday to my fuss free, real, funny and reliable sister-in-law…love you loads… May all the vegan sugar-free chocolate cakes of Bandra be in your fridge today….” The video showcased a montage of pictures from Soha’s wedding, their family trips and family gatherings.

The picture included Soha and her husband and actor Kunal Khemu, Soha and Kunal’s daughter Inaaya, Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena and Saif’s son Tamiur and Jeh.

To Kareena’s post, Soha replied, ” thank you – love you!!.” Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi wrote, “Happy Birthday.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is currently getting a lot of praise for her recently released thriller film ‘Jaane Jaan’.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. The film is streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. Apart from this, Bebo also has director Hansal Mehta’s next film and ‘The Crew’ alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

Soha, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series ‘Hush Hush’ alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna. She will be seen in ‘Chhorii 2’.