Kareena, Saif, Mira Rajput, and Karan Johar attend their children’s Sports Day event

Apart from them, even Mira Rajput has also attended the Sports Day along with her kids.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:37 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: Recently, the paparazzi spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan as they were heading to their son Taimur Ali Khan’s school’s Sports Day. Saif and Kareena kissed each other goodbye as Taimur clutched his father. To the delight of fans, Kareena has also released pictures from the Sports Day! While Saif competed in a race for fathers, Taimur and Karan Johar’s young son Yash were seen getting ready for a race.

In a picture posted by Kareena on her Instagram Stories, Saif can be seen lining up with other fathers of the students as they get ready for the fathers’ race. She wrote, “Father’s race swag dekho.” The next image shows Taimur Ali Khan and Yash Johar, the sons of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar respectively, getting ready to run in the race alongside other students. Kareena posted the image and said, “They got the pose right Go my loves Go (sic).”

Mira Rajput also posted a few photos from the Sports Day, one of which shows her receiving the top honour as she and other mothers stood on the stage clutching certificates. “#mamacitas,” she wrote. In another image posted by Mira, Karan Johar is seen carrying a certificate that his daughter Roohi won in his hand. “Proud papa,” Mira captioned the photo she had posted.

The children attend the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, and the management organised the annual Sports Day for the students, which was attended by the children along with their parents.