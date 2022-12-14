| Theres Nothing To Hide Says Jack Dorsey On Musks Twitter Files

‘There’s nothing to hide’, says Jack Dorsey on Musk’s ‘Twitter files’

By IANS Updated On - 12:48 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

San Francisco: Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has responded to new owner Elon Musk‘s purported expose ‘The Twitter Files’ and said he believes that the company has nothing to hide, contrary to how the files have been presented.

Dorsey wrote an essay on Revue, an editorial newsletter tool for writers and publishers on Tuesday, reports The Verge.

He said that the Twitter staff should not be targeted for perceived slights, and stated that he wished the information had been “released Wikileaks-style.”

He also promoted Bitcoin and his own social networking protocol in the essay.

Dorsey’s response came after Musk spent almost a week promoting five selective document releases known as the ‘Twitter Files’, which revealed internal documents, Slack logs and emails.

The threads, as well as Musk’s promotion of them, have mostly taken on a conspiratorial tone, accusing the former Twitter executives and staff of working jointly with the government to silence Twitter users, the report said.

Dorsey disagreed and said he believed that the company had “no ill intent or hidden agendas, and everyone acted according to the best information we had at the time.”

“I do still wish for Twitter, and every company, to become uncomfortably transparent in all their actions,” Dorsey wrote.

Earlier this month, Dorsey had challenged Musk to stop creating sensation around the ‘Twitter Files’ and make everything public instead “without filter”.