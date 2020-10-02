Karimnagar BJP unit president replaced

The party press release issued by the state general secretary G. Premendar Reddy did not attribute any reasons for the sacking of Satyanarayana.

By | Published: 5:12 pm

Hyderabad: In what could be an embarassing development for the BJP, its Karimnagar district president Basa Satyanarayana got embroiled in a scandal involving a woman, forcing the party to replace him immediately. A party leader Gangidi Krishna Reddy has been appointed in his place with immediate effect.

The party press release issued by the state general secretary G. Premendar Reddy did not attribute any reasons for the sacking of Satyanarayana, but said Krishna Reddy was being appointed as Karimnagar district president due to unavoidable circumstances.

Incidentally, the BJP state unit president Bandi Sanjay is also the MP of Karimnagar Lok Sabha Constituency. The BJP party leaders were tight lipped about the developments. A local news channel had aired very disturbing visuals of Satyanarayana purportedly in the house of a woman worker of the party.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .