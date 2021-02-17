Karimnagar Collector urges people to follow traffic rules

By | Published: 12:03 am

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka on Tuesday appealed to the people to cooperate with the officials to reduce road accidents by following traffic rules.

Driving vehicles after consuming liquor and speaking over mobile phones were the main causes for many road accidents, he said and asked the people to avoid these things while driving. He was participating in the concluding ceremony of 32nd road safety month held at TSRTC Karimnagar Depot-II.

Shashanka said compared to previous years, bus accidents in Karimnagar region have declined from the year 2014 to January 2021. Asking the RTC authorities to continue the same in the future, he wanted to make the region an accident free zone.

Collector advised RTC drivers to protect their health by adopting good habits. On the occasion, he felicitated three drivers who drove buses without accidents.

Deputy Transport Commissioner, Maminda Chandrashekhar Goud, RTC Executive Director (Karimangar and Hyderabad) PV Munishekar, Karimangar Regional Manager Sridhar and others participated in the programme.

