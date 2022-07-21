Karimnagar: LMD water being released through Kakatiya canal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:07 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Kakatiya canal.

Karimnagar: Water from Lower Manair Dam is being released through the Kakatiya canal. Since the project is getting sufficient inflows following incessant rainfall, project officials are releasing water to cater the irrigation needs of Kakatiya canal ayacut well in advance.

LMD got 10 tmc of water in the last ten days period as it is receiving adequate inflows from Mid Manair reservoir and Moyathummedavagu.

Project is getting 13,709 cusecs inflow including MMD-6,021, Moyathummeda-6261 and FFC-1,700 cusecs. Presently, 19 tmc of water is available in the project as against its storage capacity of 24 tmc.