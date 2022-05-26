Karimnagar: Rs 4,687 crore district annual loan plan for 2022-03

Published Date - 08:42 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Colletor RV Karnan participating in bankers meeting after releasing the district annual loan plan in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan informed that Rs 4,687.92 crore annual loan plan was prepared for the district for the financial year 2022-03. The Collector released the district annual loan plan for the year 2022-03 while participating in the DCC/DLRC meeting held in the Collectorate conference hall here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, RV Karnan informed that while Rs 4,423.92 crore was allocated for priority sectors such as agriculture, commerce, education, home loans and providing basic facilities, Rs 264 crore was earmarked for non-priority sectors.

Informing that top priority was given for agriculture sector in the district annual loan plan, he opined that loans would help the farmers as an investment to cultivate crops. Rs 2,193.31 crore loan is going to be given to 2,04,641 farmers for sowing, maintenance and marketing of crops.

It was decided to give Rs 327.31 crore term loans to 15,511 farmers. 9,558 farmers of allied sectors would get Rs 188.60 crore loan. In order to provide basic facilities in the agriculture sector, Rs 734.35 crore would be given to 972 farmers. Agriculture term loan of Rs 471.81 crore would be provided to 3,372 farmers.

While Rs 597.50 crore was earmarked for 13,273 small units, Rs 361.25 crore was allocated for 18,063 micro units followed by medium units Rs 33.75 crore (101 units). Rs 27 crore would be provided to 553 students under education loan, 1,299 beneficiaries would be given Rs 129.15 crore under home loan sector, and 418 units would get Rs 16.50 crore to create social basic facilities.

Under the renewable energy programme, Rs 3.16 crore would be given to 173 units. It was decided to provide Rs 264 crore to 4,423 persons under non-priority sectors programme. Lead bank manager district manager TV Sitaramanjaneyulu, NABARD AGM P Ananth, DRDO Srilatha, district industries general manager Naveen Kumar, MEPMA project director Ravinder, BC welfare officer Manohar and others were present.

