Karimnagar: Scientists visit Miyawaki forest, laud cops

The scientists were speaking after a visit to the Miyawaki forest and other projects taken up in the City Police Training Centre on Monday

Karimnagar: Agriculture and horticulture scientists have appreciated the Karimnagar police’s concern to protect the environment despite the busy schedule they have in maintaining law and order in the city.

The scientists were speaking after a visit to the Miyawaki forest and other projects taken up in the City Police Training Centre on Monday. Retired Chief Scientist, CCMB, Dr A Veerabhadra Rao, Research Advisory Committee and Management Committee member, Indian Institute of Millets Research, Rajendranagar, J Ranga Rao, Go Aadharita Prakruti Vyavasaya Daarula Sangham (Telangana) member Subramanyam Raju and others went through the complex and saw the trees developed under Miyawaki phase-I and II programmes.

They also inspected Nakshatra and Rasivanam and fish tanks being developed in the CTC. Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy explained the steps taken to grow trees under the Miyawaki method of afforestation through a photo exhibition. The scientists in turn gave some tips on steps to be taken to protect saplings.

Kamalasan Reddy said that though CTC land was not suitable to grow trees, it was converted into a fertile land after conducting soil tests and other measures with the help of agriculture and forest officials.

District Agriculture Officer V Sreedhar, Horticulture Officer Swathi, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh district president Karunakar Rao, Additional DCP (L&O) S Srinivas, ACP Shiva Bhaskar and others participated in the programme.

