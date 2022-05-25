Karimnagar SHE team organises awareness programme on women safety, security

Inspector Laxman babu addressing the students particiapted in awareness programme on women held in SRR college in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Awareness programme on women safety and security was held in SRR Government Arts and Science College here on Wednesday.

Women empowerment cell, NSS and NCC units of the college in association with SHE team organized an awareness program to educate the students about the safety and security of the women.

Participating in the awareness programme, Town-II Inspector Laxman Babu appreciated the efforts of SHE teams and WEC, NSS, NCC wings of the college for taking initiation to create awareness among students and staff.

Explaining her experiences, a member of SHE team, Swapna gave an account of different complaints the team addressed in recent times and explained the significance of mobile app ‘Hawk-Eye’ and how it works in an emergency.

Head constable Partsharamulu explained the hierarchy of the team working in the state of Telangana for the cause of women’s safety. ASI Vijayamani explained to the participants how to download Hawk-Eye app and use it in an emergency.

College principal Dr K Ramakrishna congratulated the members of SHE team and the different committees of the college for organizing such a highly useful program.

Women empowerment committee coordinator J Uma Maheshwari, NSS program officers Dr Vara Prasad, Narayana, and DD Naidu and NCC officer P Raju and Dr Shoba Rani, Dr Sharada, Nagaraju and other staff members participated in the program. On the occasion all the participants downloaded the Hawk-eye app in their mobiles.

