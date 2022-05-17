Karimnagar: Vaaradhi mobile app launched to help job aspirants

Published Date - 04:55 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Karimnagar: Karimnagar district administration has launched the Vaaradhi mobile app (bridges gap in the employment) to help the unemployed youth prepare for various competitive examinations. Karimnagar based IT firm, Team-Up developed the mobile app for Vaaradhi society, which is being operated by the district administration to provide coaching to unemployed preparing for various competitive examinations besides providing placement.

In the wake of state government announcing en masse recruitment drive for various posts, Vaaradhi society developed mobile app which was formally launched by Collector RV Karnan along with Additional Collector Garima Agarwal and Zilla Parishad CEO Ch Priyanka Karnan and Team-Up CEO Chaitanya. Speaking on the occasion, Collector informed that for the first of its kind mobile app was developed by Karimnagar town based IT firm operating from Karimnagar IT town.

The app would provide all the information and study material for the benefit of unemployed youth preparing for various competitive examinations. The uniqueness of the app was that aspirants could attend online mock tests on all subjects and find out results. Stating that it was a boon to the students, he informed that NCERT, Telangana government books as well as test series would also be available in the app. Moreover, there was a facility to attend all online tests in Telugu language, collector informed.

Team-Up CEO Chaitanya said that the students can attend mock tests of the upcoming competitive examinations and access to all the study material for various exams. Besides updates of examinations and notifications, users could also find nearby free coaching centres to prepare for competitive examinations. The students could also upload their profiles with personal and educational details so that the app would help in finding their suitable job or exams recommendation as per their eligibility, he stated.