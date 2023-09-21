Karisma Kapoor shares glimpse of Kareena’s fun-filled 43rd birthday bash

Published Date - 10:10 AM, Thu - 21 September 23

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo turned 43 today. She received a special wish from her sister Karisma Kapoor, who gave a glimpse of a fun-filled birthday bash.

On Thursday, Lolo aka Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram story and shared pictures of her and the birthday celebration of Kareena.

Karisma shared a picture of Kareena cutting her birthday cake.

She also gave a close-up of the birthday cake, which read, “Our Jaane Jaan Happy Birthday.”

In the next pictures, Kareena and Karisma were seen posing in their beautiful outfits.

Birthday girl Kareena dressed in a stunning mustard yellow embroidered kaftan that she teamed up with matching trousers.

For glam, she kept her hair in a ponytail and opted for dewy make-up with statement earrings to complete her look.

Karisma, on the other hand, wore a white cotton co-ord set.

Meanwhile, Kareena is making headlines for her debut OTT film ‘Jaane Jaan’.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh ‘Jaane Jaan’ is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from today (September 21).

The film’s official trailer received massive responses from the fans.

Jaane Jaan’s trailer gives a glimpse into all the mysterious happenings in the chilly and pine-tree-covered Kalimpong, as it delves into the complex intertwined relationships and secrets. Maya (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Karan (Vijay Varma) navigate through a web of emotions and unforeseen circumstances as they cover up and uncover clues in a bid to outwit each other. Brace yourself for a journey that will evoke both love and thrill and keep you on the edge of your seat as you witness powerhouse performances, all through the lens of Sujoy Ghosh.

Apart from this, Kareena also has ‘The Crew’ in her kitty which stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.