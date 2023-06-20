Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders crackdown on fake news

The move comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

By PTI Published Date - 09:45 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

File Photo

Bengaluru: Seeking to tackle the menace of fake news, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday issued strict instructions to the authorities to trace its source, identify people behind it, and take legal action. The move comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Chief Minister held an elaborate discussion in this regard with Home Minister G Parameshwar today, his office said in a statement.

Back in 2013, when Congress came to power, the menace of fake news increased. The political opponents are adopting the same strategy this time too, according to the statement. As the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, attempts to spread more fake news are made and unrest is being created in the society, it said.

Therefore, the CM said the sources of fake news should be identified at the initial stage and necessary steps should be taken to root them out.

“Previously, political opponents tried to create unrest in the society by spreading false news about child thieves, beef transporters etc. In this assembly election, the people of the state have rejected the BJP and the Sangh Parivar in a clear and unequivocal manner,” Siddaramaiah said.

“We are gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which is essential for the survival of democracy in the country. But now, there are clear indications that attempts will be made to instigate mob attacks and riots through fake news and rumours. Therefore, instructions are given to take necessary action in this regard,” he said.

Observing that earlier, a technical team in Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate and Police Headquarters was tasked with detecting fake news, fact-check, warn and create awareness among the public, the statement said, however, the BJP government stopped fact checking when it came to power.

Fact checking should resume, cyber police should work round the clock to trace the sources of fake news, the CM said, as he also instructed the officials concerned to submit a report in this regard every month.