Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to be prosecuted in MUDA scam

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot grants sanction based on three petitions

By PTI Updated On - 17 August 2024, 10:54 AM

File Photo

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has granted sanction for the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment ‘scam’, official sources said on Saturday.

“The Governor has granted sanction for prosecution against the Chief Minister. It is based on three petitions filed by TJ Abraham, one Pradeep and Snehamayi Krishna,” an official at the Raj Bhavan said.

Based on a petition filed by advocate-activist Abraham, Gehlot issued a ‘show-cause notice’ on July 26 directing the Chief Minister to submit his reply to the allegations against him within seven days as to why permission for prosecution should not be granted against him.

The Karnataka government had on August 1 “strongly advised” the Governor to withdraw his “show-cause notice” to the Chief Minister and alleged “gross misuse of the Constitutional Office” of the Governor.