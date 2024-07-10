Karnataka elephant Rupavathi to be part of Bonalu, Muharram in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 09:31 PM

Hyderabad: The Forest Department of Karnataka has agreed to transport an elephant (Rupavathi) to Telangana for the Ammavari Ambari procession during the Bonalu festival and the Bibi ka Alam procession during Muharram.

Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha said here on Wednesday that she had discussed the matter with Karnataka Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre several times and took steps to get approval for the relocation of the elephant. This paved the way for the transportation of the elephant from the Panchacharya Mandira Trust in Davanagere, Karnataka.

The elephant would be brought to the State following all the guidelines and precautions to be followed during the transportation of the elephant as per the forest laws, the Minister said, adding that after the elephant reaches the State it would be provided all the facilities as per the guidelines.