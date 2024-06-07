Karnataka govt bans ‘Hamare Baarah’ movie as Muslim organisations raise concerns

Stalls release of film and trailer in electronic media, social media, film theatres, private television channels or other media

By PTI Updated On - 7 June 2024, 01:14 PM

‘Hamare Baarah’ movie poster. Photo: X

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has banned the screening of Hindi movie ‘Hamare Baarah’ for at least two weeks after some Muslim organisations raised concerns.

In an order, the government stalled the release of the film and its trailer in electronic media, social media, film theatres, private television channels or other media.

The order said several Muslim organisations had appealed to the government not to allow the screening of the movie, which portrays Islam in an “instigative and derogatory manner”, and giving permission to such a film would lead to hatred between faiths and communities.

The organisations said a conspiracy has been going on to target a particular faith, disturb peace and hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims.