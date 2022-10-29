Karnataka: Lokayukta complaint filed against CM Bommai’s media advisor for attempting to “bribe” journalists

Published Date - 03:24 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

The complainant seeks direction to the ADGP of Karnataka Lokayukta Police for an investigation into the matter of an alleged cash gift given to journalists, editors and reporters of the channels and papers.

Bengaluru: An anti-corruption activist group, Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath, filed a complaint with Karnataka Lokayukta against the media adviser to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for allegedly attempting to bribe journalists of several media houses “in disguise of Deepawali gift”.

According to the complaint, CM Bommai through his media advisor, Shankar Pagoji, has tried to bribe journalists recently.

“Information about a complaint submitted to ADGP, Karnataka Lokayukta Police, Bangalore against the Chief Minister of Karnataka for payment of bribes to chief reporters of several media houses in disguise of Deepawali gifts, through his media coordinator Shankar Pagoji for Criminal Offence of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1088, Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and relevant provisions of any other law,” stated the complaint.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday demanded a judicial probe into the alleged cash gift case against the BJP government headed by Basavaraj Bommai.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in its official Twitter handle questioned the source of the “money” being misused by the government.

KPCC tweeted, ” There should be a judicial inquiry into the Chief Minister’s office ‘sweet box bribe’ to journalists. Is that misuse of public tax money? What is the source of the money? How much bribes have been paid? How many received bribes? How many (journalists) returned?” “We did not simply campaign against Bommai as PayCM. This government is receiving bribes, and giving bribes. All bribes are routed through PayCM. The government is trying to hush up scams by purchasing media outlets just like the government came to power by purchasing MLAs,” claimed the KPCC in another tweet.

The Congress, in September, launched the ‘PayCM’ campaign accusing the BJP of corruption in the state.

Other Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Singh Surjewala also demanded an explanation from the government on the alleged journalist bribing matter.

Surjewala tweeted, “The #40PercentSarkar seeks to bribe the journalists with Rs1 Lakh cash! Will Mr. Bommai answer- 1. Isn’t it “bribe” being offered by CM? 2. What is the source of Rs1,00,000? Has it come from Public Exchequer or from CM himself? 3. Will ED/IT take note?”