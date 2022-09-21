Bengaluru: Hashtag PayCm trends on Twitter

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:53 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

CM Basavaraj Bommai shows victory symbol at a rally in Karnataka

Hyderabad: Some parts of Bengaluru’s main areas were flooded with posters of Karnataka’s BJP Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Posters featuring the face of the CM Basavaraj Bommai within the QR code, along with messages – ‘40% accepted here’ and ‘Scan this QR Code to make the CM Pay For Corruption’ – erupted across various parts of the city.

The posters were similar to Paytm’s QR code that we see in retail stores to make the payment.

Karnataka Congress took to Twitter to share the poster on Wednesday, and with over 2K tweets, the hashtag ‘PayCm’ is trending on the micro-blogging website.

Recently, D Kempanna, Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, in his letter to Narendra Modi alleged that contractors were being asked to remunerate 40% commission to the officials of the ruling party in Karnataka.

In another post, the Karnataka Congress posted a video highlighting the prevalence of corruption in the BJP government, and also shared a helpline number to raise complaints against the BJP government in the state.