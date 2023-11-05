Karnataka official found murdered at her residence in Bengaluru

Officials suspect that the incident took place on Saturday night after she returned to her residence at Doddakallasandra under the Subramanyapura police station limits.

By PTI Updated On - 03:49 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Bengaluru: A woman, who worked as a senior geologist with the Mines and Geology Department was found allegedly murdered at her residence here, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 43-year-old K S Pratima.

According to police, the death was due to strangulation and a throat slitting.

“As usual, around 8 pm on Saturday, the deceased Pratima returned home. As she did not respond to phone calls last night and this morning, her elder brother came to her house to check and got to know about her murder. He informed the police,” DCP, South Division, Bengaluru City, Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad told reporters here.

He said, “Forensic and technical teams are at work on the spot. Three teams have been formed for investigation. We will be able to share further information, once we get to know exactly what happened.” Noting that Pratima was residing in the same house for the last four-five years as she has been working in Bengaluru Urban for the last four years, the DCP said she was living alone.

“The death is because of strangulation and throat slitting,” he said, adding that prima facie there is no theft of any jewellery or valuables.

Reacting to a question on the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru said the murder will be inquired into and the reason is not yet known.

“I just got to know about it. We will inquire into it. It seems that she was staying alone (in Bengaluru), while her husband was in his native village. The reason is not yet known, we will inquire into it,” he said.

According to sources, her husband lived at Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district.