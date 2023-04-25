Karnataka polls: High voltage campaigning by Priyanka Gandhi, Amit Shah

By IANS Published Date - 09:45 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Bengaluru: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign for their respective parties in Karnataka on Tuesday as Assembly polls are inching closer on Tuesday.

While Priyanka Gandhi will focus on south Karnataka, Shah will campaign in the north Karnataka region.

The Congress General Secretary’s visit comes a day after senior party leader Rahul Gandhi’s trip to Hangal town in Haveri district, during which he appealed to the voters not to give more than 40 seats to the BJP in the much-anticipated elections.

The Congress, buoyed by internal surveys and rebellion in BJP, is hoping to return to power.

The party also wants to gather momentum for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by achieving victory in Karnataka.

Priyanka Gandhi will campaign in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

The Varuna seat in Mysuru district is witnessing a high voltage contest between opposition leader Siddaramaiah and state Minister for Housing V. Somanna.

Somanna is contesting from Chamarajanagar as well.

Priyanaka Gandhi will take part in the public rally at Yalavarahundi in T. Narasipur and later, she will interact with women in Gaurishankar Hall in Hanur town, Chamarajanagar.

In the evening, she will address a massive rally in K.R. Nagar constituency after which Priyanka will also take part in the procession.

After holding a series of roadshows and public rallies in south Karnataka and Hubballi in north Karnataka, the Union Home Minister will continue his high-voltage campaigning in Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Yadgir districts on Tuesday.

Shah will take up campaigning in Rabkavi-Banhatti town of Teradal constituency in Bagalkot.

Later, he will address a public rally in the district.

He will reach Devarahipparagi in Vijayapura and address a huge public rally. The seven candidates from the region will be present in this programme.

Shah will also participate in a roadshow in Yadgir.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Phadnavis is also visiting Vijapura district on Tuesday, during which he will hold a series of meetings with party workers, participate in a public rally and visit mutts.