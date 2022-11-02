Separate Kalyana Karnataka demand re-emerges

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published: Updated On - 12:58 AM, Wed - 2 November 22

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Karnataka is facing flak over promises made by former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for a separate Secretariat for the Kalyana Karnataka region, with the State’s Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations on Tuesday also being marred with protests demanding separate Statehood for the region.

The promise was made in 2019 by Yediyurappa, who was then the Chief Minister, after officially renaming the Hyderabad – Karnataka region as Kalyana Karnataka region. A separate Secretariat was to ensure the development of the region.

Comprising of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Bellary and Vijayanagara districts, the Kalyana – Karnataka is a backward region. People here have been demanding separate Statehood, citing backwardness and lack of growth and development.

On Tuesday, the Kalyana Karnataka Prathyeka Rajya Horata Samithi members staged a protest in Kalaburagi city stating that the region was continuing to be neglected and that successive State governments were discriminative in ensuring development. A group of people reportedly attempted to hoist a separate flag demanding separate Statehood for the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Sensing trouble, the police detained about 15 Kalyana Karnataka Prathyeka Rajya Horata Samithi members, including its president MS Patil.

It may be recalled that in October last, BJP MLA from Raichur City constituency Shivraj Patil sought the merger of Raichur district with Telangana impressed with its welfare and development measures for all sections. The demand was made in the presence of Ministers and senior party leaders at a programme to discuss farmers’ issues in the district. The demand was met with loud applause from the gathering.

The separate Statehood demand for Kalyana – Karnataka region has also been a topic for long, citing economic and social backwardness in the region.

After renaming the region, Yediyurappa had assured more funds in the State budget for comprehensive development of the Kalyana – Karnataka region. However, people from the region allege that the BJP-ruled Karnataka government has failed in implementing Article 371 (J) – Special Status effectively.