Karnataka PSI scam may lead to shortage of force, worry former police officers

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published: Updated On - 07:31 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Hyderabad: The Karnataka Police Sub Inspector (PSI) recruitment has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Ever since a major scam over the recruitment process came to light, it has not only damaged the State’s image, but former police officials are now worried that it could lead to severe shortage of personnel in the force.

More importantly, the PSI recruitment scam has shattered the dreams of several aspirants in the State. Such was the impact of the scam, which was unearthed in Kalaburagi district that the BJP-ruled Karnataka government had to cancel all the recruitments.

Also Read BJP maintains silence on Karnataka’s PSI scam

A case was registered in April this year and the Criminal Investigation Department arrested a few persons, including candidates as well and the investigation is on.

Amidst these irregularities, former police officers, who worked in the State, reportedly are worried over the adverse effect likely to be caused due to the scam on the police department.

The PSI recruitment exam was conducted in October 2021 and there is no official information from the BJP government over the conduct of the exam. And, this was creating unrest among the aspirants.

Among many, former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has been vociferous about the adverse impact of the PSI exam scam.

“I have made numerous requests to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to conduct the PSIs exam without waiting for investigation, Please consider to enhance age to at least 30, Conduct and Fast track results of all Govt exams and stop Outsourcing. Desperate Youth are waiting for jobs. Pl Act,” Bhaskar Rao tweeted.

Karnataka could perhaps take a lesson or few from Telangana, where the State Level Police Recruitment Board had issued a notification for filling up 18,279 vacancies.

Accordingly, the TSLPRB had also successfully conducted and announced the results of Preliminary Written Test for direct recruitment for SCT Sis (civil) or equivalent post, SCT PCs Civil, transport constables and Prohibition and Excise Constables in August.

All the details of candidates, who qualified for the next stage of examination and those who did “Not Qualify”, are being hosted on the Board’s website.