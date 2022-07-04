Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India 2022

By ANI Published: Published Date - 08:40 AM, Mon - 4 July 22

Mumbai: Karnataka’s Sini Shetty was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022 at JIO World Convention Center in Mumbai.

Along with Sini Shetty, the country got its new beauty queens of the year including Rubal Shekhawat as Femina Miss India 2022 1st Runner Up and Shinata Chauhan Femina Miss India 2022 2nd Runner Up.

On Sunday, taking to the official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India, the winners of the star-studded Femina Miss India 2022 were announced revealed with the caption, which read, “Congratulations, Let’s pop the champagne!

These ladies have a powerful voice and we’re sure that they’re going to use this platform to further all the important causes that they believe in. We’ve seen the passion with which they’ve worked for these titles and must say that they deserve every bit of this.

Congratulations, ladies- it’s time to celebrate

@sinishettyy @rubal_shekhawat_ @shinatachauhan”

Talking about the background of our Femina Miss India World 2022, Sini Shetty hails from Karnataka. The 21-year-old beauty queen was born in Mumbai and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. Currently, she is pursuing a professional course called CFA. Our new beauty queen is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

Femina Miss India’s 1st runner-up, Rubal Shekhawat represents Rajasthan, its rich culture, heritage and royalty. She has a keen interest in various fields including dancing, acting, and painting, and loves playing badminton.

Shinata Chauhan who was crowned Femina Miss India 2022 2nd Runner Up hails from Uttar Pradesh. The beauty with brains has been a scholar in her educational field, and she also possesses leadership qualities.

Sini Shetty’s win has added another glory gem to the state of Karnataka, as prior to Sini many beauties from Karnataka including Lara Dutta, Sarah Jane Dias, and Sandhya Chib, Nafisa Joseph, Rekha Hande, and Lymaraina D’ Souza have marked milestones for the state.

Bollywood star Neha Dhupia’s 20 years of winning the prestigious Femina Miss India crown and Kriti Sanon and Lauren Gottlieb’s stunning performances were amongst the highlights of the star-studded evening.