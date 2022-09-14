Kartik Aaryan celebrates as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ title track crosses 200 mn views

Kartik Aaryan took to social media to announce that his blockbuster title track from his film has garnered 210 MN views worldwide becoming the only Hindi song to cross 200 MN views in 2022 and becoming the No.1 song.

Hyderabad: The year 2022 is without doubt Kartik Aaryan’s year! The young superstar has made it to the headlines and has made heads turn with the number of the projects he has been signing. It’s been months since ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2‘ changed Bollywood‘s fate, but the film and its songs still continue to echo all around as the craze for the Bollywood’s Shehzada is unstoppable.

In the caption, he wrote, “Film ke 200 ke baad Song ne bhi 200 kar liye ❤️🙏🏻

ZigZagging to 200 Million Views 🔥🔥Thank you for making #BhoolBhulaiyaa2TitleTrack 🤙🏻 Biggest song of the year (sic).”

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan took the nation by storm with the recent announcement of his upcoming film ‘Aashiqui 3’. Apart from that the actor will also be seen in ‘Freddy’, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Shehzada’, ‘Captain India’, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.