Why Kartik Aaryan is the most relatable superstar of today’s generation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:05 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

On the work front, the busy actor is going to be seen in 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Captain India', Sajid Nadiadwala’s 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan has truly made his mark in the top league after various hits and blockbusters at the box office. From the monologue boy after ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ to the saviour of Bollywood after ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2‘, he really stepped his way up to superstardom through the support of his fans.

Having his roots coming in a small town, Gwalior, Kartik is a superstar whose growth is truly influential. While the actor has come a long way in the glamour world, he still has his foot grounded in his roots. Talking about the relatability factor of his life before the success and post the success, Kartik shared in an interview, “Of course, I had a dream. I wanted a Lamborghini, and it has come into my life. I wanted to become an actor, and I have reached here. Of course, your dreams come and go, but then my dreams are getting bigger. That (private jet) should also come,” he shared.

“But the relatability factor is that I am going to be the same. I like to have the same food. Till today, when I go to visit any restaurant with mom or dad in Gwalior, I still order butter paneer, daal Makhani, bundi raita, and two butter naans,” he said.

He further added, “The way I interact or the way I have been interacting is the same as before. Even my lifestyle has been the same. So, that’s about it and I never question that relatability factor. That will always be there.”

