Kartik Aaryan and Kiara starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ gets the first clap

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:34 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film of Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead has gone on floors with the first clap being initiated. The entire cast, director Sameer Vidwans, producers Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora along with Wardha Nadiadwala and Shafat Nadiadwala were present at the onset of a new beginning.

As ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ gets its first shot at the Mahurat, the conversations around the film and the cast brew up amongst the audience. The upcoming musical love saga has become the hottest topic of discussion since the time it was announced. The film is a musical love story that reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani for the second time after their latest venture. After knowing that their favourite tandem of actors are onboard for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, the collaboration of NGE & Namah Pictures brings joy and excitement to the moviegoers.

‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala’s NGE and Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora’s Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be released in theatres on June 29, 2023.