Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Merry Christmas’ to debut in theatres on Dec 8

"Merry Christmas" was earlier scheduled to be released on December 15.

By PTI Published Date - 01:33 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming directorial “Merry Christmas”, featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, will be released in theatres on December 8, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Presented by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, the upcoming film is described as “a genre-defying tale” shot in Hindi and Tamil with a different set of supporting actors, according to a press release.

On its new release date, the movie will face-off at the box office with Dharma Productions’ “Yodha”, starring Sidharth Malhotra.

While the Hindi version of “Merry Christmas” co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, the Tamil iteration has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

The film also introduces Pari, a child actor, added the makers.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray and Kewal Garg, “Merry Christmas” also features cameos by Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte.