Vicky Kaushal’s favorite Katrina film: ‘Zero’; Katrina’s favorite Vicky film: ‘Uri’

By IANS Published Date - 11:30 AM, Thu - 21 September 23

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal opened up on his favourite work of actress Katrina Kaif that is the film ‘Zero’ and her favourite work of his that is the film ‘Uri‘.

Vicky is super excited for his upcoming film ‘The Great Indian Family’ which is his first film with Yash Raj Banner.

The actor who has portrayed his versatility with varied roles till date will be seen playing a small town religious Hindu Man in the film.

Vicky shared about the film, his favourite work of his wife Katrina and much more.

Katrina has done many films for Yash Raj and this is Vicky’s first film with them. When asked, did he discuss it with her before signing this film, the actor said: “Yes that discussion is always there for every film, irrespective of whichever studio it is associated with.”

Talking about their favourite work of each other, he said: “She likes me in rugged roles like Uri. I loved her in Zero. She was fantastic in that. ”

Talking about his character Bhajan Kumar in the film ‘The Great Indian Family’, Vicky said: “Bhajan Kumar is a very earnest and sincere guy. He has the small town simplicity in him. The most special and enduring thing about him is that he loves being the rockstar of his town. There is no humility there.”

‘The Great Indian Family’ is a comedy film written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It is produced by Aditya Chopra.

The film features Vicky, Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Bhuwan Arora.

It is scheduled to hit the cinemas on September 22.