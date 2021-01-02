Katta Venkata Narsaiah an epitome of ethical living

Known as a man of principles and integrity, he left behind a lasting impression on Khammam district politics

Khammam: A Communist leader throughout his life, former MLA of Madhira, Katta Venkata Narsaiah (87), was an epitome of ethical living and maintained high political standards. Known as a man of principles and integrity, he left behind a lasting impression on Khammam district politics, especially in Madhira Assembly constituency and commanded respect even from his political opponents.

As several leaders paid homage to Narsaiah after his demise on Saturday, have said, his association with the people was such that even after he quit active politics in around 2009, he used to spend time in addressing the people’s issues.

Narsaiah quit the CPI(M) following ideological differences with the party leadership before 2009 Assembly elections, but not his Left wing ideology. He made continuous efforts to ensure irrigation facility to agriculture fields in Madhira Assembly segment.

“All his life he fought for irrigating the lands in Madhira with River Godavari waters. It is sad that he is no more at the time when his dream is going to be fulfilled as Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project initiated by the Telangana government is all set to irrigate the lands with Godavari River waters,” lamented Nama Nageshwara Rao, Khammam MP and TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha.

Narsaiah was elected twice as the MLA from Madhira Assembly constituency in 1997, in a by-election after the death of the then sitting MLA and again in 2004 Assembly elections. He played a key role in victory of the party leader Bodepudi Venkateswar Rao in Assembly elections in a row from 1985 to 1994. He joined the CPM in 1975 and served as the division secretary for 20 long years. After tendering resignation to the membership of the party, which he felt had compromised on Communist principles, he confined himself to the farming and yet strived to serve the people till his last breath.

His contributions to the party have rightly been acknowledged as the CPM district leadership offered him the most revered funeral honour of draping the coffin box with the party flag, though he is no more a party member.

