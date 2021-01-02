CM KCR expresses grief over demise of former Katta Venkata Narsaiah

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed heartfelt condolences over the death of CPM senior leader and Madhira former MLA Katta Venkata Narsaiah.
He said the future generations will remember Venkata Narsaiah as a man who adhered to the principles he believed in throughout his life. Narsaiah, who entered politics at a young age, worked for the betterment of the people at every moment, and was lauded as an idealist for many.
The Chief Minister expressed his deepest condolences to the family members of Venkata Narsaiah.
